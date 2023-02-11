Rental Car Company Charges Customer $500 For Returning Car One Day Early

On a recent trip to Switzerland, Marc Schiler booked a Budget rental car for two weeks. When his travel plans changed, he returned the car a day early and got a sticker shock surprise.



“The way car rental companies are now, you pull up in a line, you get out and hand somebody the key, you take your luggage and they say, ‘We’ll email it all to you,’” he said.



He was shocked when he got that email. Schiler didn’t expect a discount for returning the car early, but he also didn’t expect to pay more. That’s exactly what happened, though. Budget charged him an extra $500.



“And it’s insane. I gave the car back a day early and I paid for the full two weeks. What’s the problem?” he said.





Read Article