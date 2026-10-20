Rental Car Company Charges Man For 18,000 Miles In One Week Effectively Claiming He Drove Over 110 MPH The Entire Week

Agent009 submitted on 10/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:34:21 PM

Views : 412 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

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The champions of fast long-distance driving are the street racers who try and set new Cannonball Run records. The New York to Long Beach trip is about 2,800 miles, and the fastest time anyone is willing to claim is 25 hours on lockdown-closed roads.
 
Now imagine doing that same run six and a half times. In a row. In under seven days. You'd need to travel at an average of more than 110 miles per hour, constantly, for the entire week to make that work.
 
That is what one Ontario resident was accused of. Yuehao Huang picked up a rental car from Avis in Montreal for a family vacation. He told CityNews that he took the car from Montreal to Mont-Tremblant, then to Ottawa and back.
 


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Rental Car Company Charges Man For 18,000 Miles In One Week Effectively Claiming He Drove Over 110 MPH The Entire Week

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