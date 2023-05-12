Rental Car Company Drops Teslas From Service Due To Depreciation

Tesla’s Model Y is selling like ice cream in a heat wave in Europe, so you don’t have to look hard on the continent’s roads to see what was once a fairly niche product. But one place you won’t find Teslas going forward is on the menu of the rental agency, Sixt. The firm says it is phasing out the American automaker’s EVs from its fleets because of high costs, including depreciation that’s much worse than for combustion cars.



Sixt recently wrote to customers to inform them that it was not purchasing any new Tesla vehicles for its fleet and would also be disposing of its existing stock of the firm’s EVs. It went on to explain the reasoning behind the decision, stating that the demand for electric mobility is “still clearly below the level of combustion engines,” but suggested that it was the brutal real-world costs of buying and running the EVs that was was the major motivating factor.









Read Article