Rental Car Shortage Forces Tourists To Rent U-Hauls When Visiting The Hawaiian Islands

Hawaiian businesses that once faced famine are now thriving thanks to the slow but steady reopening of industries across the globe, but most specifically travel-related businesses such as car rental agencies. Hitting rock bottom around this time last year, things are now much different in Hawaii where it's nearly impossible to find a rental car; or at least one that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. As a result, tourists are turning to alternative forms of transportation, such as U-Hauls. According to Hawaii News Now, a perfect storm of limited inventory and surging demand has driven prices of rental cars to record highs and availability to record lows. U-Haul agencies are now benefiting from this phenomenon, with the report claiming that Hawaii U-Haul facilities are "the busiest they’ve been in years."



