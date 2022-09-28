Rental Companies Find Electric Vehicles Have Solid Demand

Hertz is one of the major car rental companies that started introducing electric vehicles in its fleet long before they were cool. Yes, they had smart EV and Nissan Leaf in their fleet. Still, Hertz really made the news last year when they announced a billion-dollar investment plan to acquire 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles. Although it was considered just a bluff, the deal soon turned into a bigger trend that could spurn a new EV revolution in itself.



Since then, Hertz has extended its reach in the electric-vehicle market and signed contracts with more EV makers. After Tesla, it was Polestar, which is expected to add 65,000 Polestar 2 to Hertz’s fleet over the next five years. And because the rental car company’s requirements are hard to quench by these two EV makers alone, General Motors was also included in this select club. GM will sell no less than 175,000 EVs to Hertz in the next five years, with Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC, and BrightDrop models joining the fleet.



