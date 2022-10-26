Renter Sues Hertz After Police Falsely Arrest Him At Gunpoint For Stealing A Vehicle

Hertz has been sued by a customer who was held at gunpoint by police after his rental vehicle was allegedly falsely reported as stolen by the rental car giant. Nicholas Wright rented a car with his 13-year-old daughter in October last year from Hertz subsidiary Thrifty. Just 30 minutes later, he was surrounded by police officers in a Georgia parking lot and feared for both his life and the life of his daughter. “I had my hands in that sweatshirt, hoodie up, in the pouring rain. Do you know how easy it could have been, I – even worse, my daughter – could have got shot,” Wright told Business Insider.



