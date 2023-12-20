Replace Those Worn Out Tires NOW - Here Is Why You Need To Do So

A shocking 39 per cent of drivers say they only replace a worn tyre if it fails an MoT, while 27 per cent admit to waiting ‘several months’ to replace a tyre that’s been issued with an MoT advisory warning. Even more worrying are the 11 per cent of drivers who receive an advisory warning about a tyre’s condition and say they’ll delay replacing it until the tread fails the next MoT.



The alarming statistics are from online retailer eBay, which has conducted market research that shows one in 10 drivers have delayed the purchase of new tyres at some point in the last three years due to financial pressures. The figures suggest an alarmingly high number of vehicles are driving on sub-optimal tyre treads – often less than the 1.6mm of a barely legal tyre.





Read Article