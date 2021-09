Within one week, Ford Motor Co. will start shipping new hardtop roofs to dealers waiting to replace the faulty ones on 2021 Broncos already delivered, the Free Press has learned.

Also, Ford will be installing the new tops in 2021 Broncos that have been held back, then shipping those vehicles.

"Testing has been completed," Mark Grueber, Ford Bronco marketing manager, told the Free Press on Tuesday. "We're ramping up production of the new roof."