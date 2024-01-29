Replacing Las Vegas? City Of Chicago Applies For Formula 1 Trademarks

Formula 1 might be looking to add another U.S. city circuit to its calendar over the next few years. Nothing has been confirmed, or even hinted at, by the FIA but a new trademark filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) shows that Formula One Licensing applied for four different Chicago race names earlier this month.



According to PlanetF1, The four different trademarks filed on January 19, 2024, are as follows: Formula 1 Grand Prix of Chicago, Grand Prix of Chicago, Chicago Grand Prix, and Formula One Chicago Grand Prix.



Of course, this doesn't mean that there will be an F1 race in Chicago anytime soon. It only means that F1 thinks that it could be possible one day and it wants to lock up the trademark rights, just in case it needs them. Companies of all kinds like to future-proof themselves by filing patents and trademarks for anything they think is possible.





