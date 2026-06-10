Report Claims Automotive Repairs Have Risen At Twice The Inflation Rate And Most Of It Is Due to Software

Agent009 submitted on 10/6/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:13:51 AM

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It’s safe to say that, for better or worse, we have more technology powering our cars than ever before in history. But, according to a new report, all of this technology is driving up repair costs for both mechanics and drivers.
 
The numbers themselves make for sobering reading. From January 2019 to August 2026, repair costs have risen a staggering 60 percent on average. That’s according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis, and the increase has outpaced the rise in the cost of living nearly twofold, with inflation recorded at 32 percent for the same period.


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Report Claims Automotive Repairs Have Risen At Twice The Inflation Rate And Most Of It Is Due to Software

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