Report Claims Battery Prices Are Falling So Fast That EVs Might Become More Affordable Than ICE Counterparts

“I don’t like electronic cars,” said a middle-aged woman sitting next to me on a recent flight out of New York. “They’re more expensive and don’t go too far,” she added before casually revealing that both her sons in Texas drive Teslas. I just nodded. But this was one of the several dozen conversations I’ve had with strangers who shared their feelings about EVs. Educating the masses will be a massive undertaking for everyone involved in this transition. And while I didn’t engage with her, I’m hoping she’s reading InsideEVs this morning because lithium prices are falling faster than expected, as per a new report, speeding up the timeline for EVs to reach price parity with gas cars.



