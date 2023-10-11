Report Claims Cruise Robotaxis Couldn't Detect Small Children Or Large Holes In The Ground

Cruise, the self-driving technology firm owned by General Motors, has hit the news several times in recent weeks for several negative reasons. Recently, the California DMV revoked Cruise's permit to operate autonomous Chevrolet Bolt EVs without a safety driver. Now, a new report from The Intercept had added fuel to the fire.

According to a new report from the publication, Cruise was aware of safety concerns weeks before it dominated the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Unreported internal communication shows that the company has known about the inability of the self-driving car to detect large holes in the road and, more worryingly, had problems seeing children in certain situations.


