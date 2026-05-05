Report Claims EVs Are Slashing Global Oil Consumption But Not In The Ways You Think

Agent009 submitted on 5/5/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:35:44 AM

Views : 244 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids displaced 2.3 million barrels of oil consumption per day in 2025, according to research from BloombergNEF. That number should more than double by the end of the decade as sales of battery-powered cars continue to climb globally, the company projects. 
 
Despite the slowdown in the U.S., EV sales continue to grow robustly in the rest of the world, including in major economies like China, Europe, and India. According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, automakers sold 20.7 million plug-in vehicles worldwide last year, representing 20% year-over-year growth.


Read Article


Report Claims EVs Are Slashing Global Oil Consumption But Not In The Ways You Think

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)