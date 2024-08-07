Report Claims Porsche Is Winding Down Taycan Production

Porsche made quite a fortune with the Taycan during its early years, but it seems like the honeymoon stage is over. The German automaker is reportedly slowing down production in Germany. According to the German newspaper Stuttgarter Nachrichten, Porsche's Zuffenhausen plant, which builds the electric sedan, is moving to a single-shift production schedule – down from its typical schedule of two shifts daily. The report further claims that the production slowdown is due to declining demand for the Porsche EV. The company is also currently negotiating with the German works council, with the promise of zero job cuts. However, this only applies to permanent employees, with temporary employee contracts reportedly not renewed a few weeks ago.



