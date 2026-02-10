Report Claims Sexy Genesis Magma GT Was Simply A Rebodied Corvette

South Korean luxury automaker Genesis has announced an avowedly aggressive push toward performance vehicles, headlined by last year's Magma GT. The slinky show car will allegedly spawn several production variants, ranging from a premium sports car all the way up to a rival for the Porsche 911 GT3. But despite its distinctive, promising looks, one report says that there's something a lot more familiar hiding under the skin of the concept – a C8 Chevrolet Corvette. Motor1 first broke the story that there could be a Chevy under there, citing an anonymous source "close to the matter." CarBuzz was unable to independently confirm the legitimacy of the source. For its part, Genesis said that the Magma GT was as much a styling exercise as anything else, with no firmly announced plans for the future.



