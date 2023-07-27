Report Claims Tesla Created Secret Team To Suppress Vehicle Range Complaints

Agent009 submitted on 7/27/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:55:54 PM

Views : 498 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

California in his newly purchased Tesla, a used 2021 Model 3. He expected to get something close to the electric sport sedan’s advertised driving range: 353 miles on a fully charged battery.
 
He soon realized he was sometimes getting less than half that much range, particularly in cold weather – such severe underperformance that he was convinced the car had a serious defect.
 
“We’re looking at the range, and you literally see the number decrease in front of your eyes,” he said of his dashboard range meter.


Read Article


Report Claims Tesla Created Secret Team To Suppress Vehicle Range Complaints

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)