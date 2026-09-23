Report Claims Tesla Vehicles Are More Likely To Have Salvage Titles

It’s no secret that Tesla is the biggest player in America's EV industry, with nearly 50% market share. But the company doesn't just make America's most popular EVs; it also makes the ones that are most likely to end up totaled. According to data from EpicVIN, Tesla models are far more likely to have salvage titles than other same-age cars that make their way through auction houses. Nearly a fifth of all Teslas that it analyzed had salvage titles. To generate this data, EpicVIN looked at 273 million VINs across 338 different models. These VINs are sourced from auction or sale listings, not state registrations. When it analyzed the data for August 2026, 13.7% of the vehicles in the study had salvage titles, but Tesla’s models hovered around 18-19%.



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