Report Claims US Based Haas Automation May Be Suppling Military Parts To Russia

When Russia invaded Ukraine and governments around the world began systematically cutting financial ties with the Putin-led government, companies quickly followed suit. McDonald’s famously moved out, and other international firms did the same, wanting to avoid being seen as doing business with an abusive Russian government. Now, it appears that at least one American company could still be working with Russia, as a report from PBS points to Haas Automation’s ties to the country. Haas Automation makes industrial tools that can cut and shape metal into almost any shape, the exact sort of thing many of the sanctions and limitations placed on Russia were meant to prevent from entering the country. One of Haas’ distributors, Abamet Management, is believed to have received replacement parts from China, which then ended up in a Russian arms factory.



