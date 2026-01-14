Report Claims Using A Fast Charger Will Ruin Your EV Battery

America is deploying public fast-charging stations at record speed, as companies build ahead of demand and set the groundwork for an increasingly electric future. Stopping at these high-powered charging stations is undeniably convenient, helping drivers get back on the road quickly. But according to a new study, using them in certain ways may come with unintended consequences for long-term battery health and degradation.

Canada-based research firm Geotab analyzed over 22,700 EVs across 21 models and found that high-powered public fast-charging stations are the single largest contributor to accelerated battery aging.