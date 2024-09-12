Report Confirms $30,000 Tesla Model Q For Chinese Market

If a report coming out of China, citing statements from a Deutsche Bank conference and Tesla’s VP of Investor Relations, is to be believed—and that’s a big if until there’s official confirmation or firsthand verification, Tesla is allegedly gearing up to launch a new EV called the Model Q next year, priced at just $30,000.
 
Or at least that’s the gist of a story currently doing the rounds in the Chinese media. The report claims that Travis Axelrod, Tesla’s head of investor relations, confirmed the existence and impending arrival of the new entry-level car during a Deutsche Bank investor conference.


