Report Confirms That The REAL Reason Why People Aren't Buying EVs Is The High Cost

Electric cars have certainly come a long way in the last five years or so, but while they have become almost as usable as ICE vehicles nowadays, they are still not cheap enough for some people. And this apparently is driving buyers away more so than the range anxiety that previously used to scare most of them off. Reuters published the results of an annual survey by OC&C Strategy Consultants, which suggests the number of people looking to buy electric is going up, although some are still wary and unsure. The survey has data from 7,500 global consumers, gathered from December of 2020 through January of 2021.



Read Article