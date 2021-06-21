Report Links Increased Traffic Deaths To Increased Work Commutes

Agent009 submitted on 6/21/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:19:12 AM

Views : 454 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The COVID-19 pandemic introduced a massive push toward remote work for industries that could accommodate at-home workers. While there are countless arguments in favor of continuing that strategy even after vaccinations allow for more remote work, a new study reveals that there’s a new argument in play: traffic deaths.

This study, Death on the job: The Great Recession and work-related traffic fatalities by Michael T. French and Gulcin Gumus, finds that traffic deaths are more closely a result of increased work than they are risky behaviors. The abstract reads as follows:



Read Article


Report Links Increased Traffic Deaths To Increased Work Commutes

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)