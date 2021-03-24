Report Questions Tesla On Why It's Vehicles Are Not Warning Drivers To Pay Attention

Consumer Reports is out with a new report about concerns regarding Tesla’s use of its driver-facing camera, and they raised an interesting question: If Tesla can determine that drivers aren’t paying attention, shouldn’t it warn drivers in that moment, like most driver monitoring systems?

Tesla has had a driver-facing camera in most of its vehicles for years now, but the company wasn’t using it. Instead, the automaker’s only driver monitoring system for Autopilot is a torque sensor on the steering wheel.



