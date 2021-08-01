Report Says Apple Is At Least Five Years Away From First Self Driving Car

More details regarding Apple’s self-driving electric car project are emerging, thanks to a report recently published by Bloomberg.

It states that Apple does indeed have a team actively working on the project, and that it has recently added some former Tesla executives to said team - their ultimate goal is to have a fully working, finished vehicle they can sell, although that goal is still some 5 - 7 years in the future.

The report mentions Jonathan Sive as having joined the Apple automotive development team. He was a vehicle engineer not only for Tesla, but also BMW and Waymo - he has now been appointed as manager of the entire car project.



