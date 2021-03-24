Report Says Banking Sector Is Investing More Than Ever In Fossil Fuel Industry In Spite Of Green Commitment

Agent009 submitted on 3/24/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:11:30 AM

Views : 482 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Is the banking sector just one big greenwash? A report released today reveals that 60 of the world’s largest banks have poured more than $3.8 trillion into the fossil fuel industry since the Paris Agreement was adopted in 2016.

Further, fossil fuel financing was higher in 2020 than in 2016, a trend that sharply contradicts the Paris Agreement’s goal of rapidly reducing emissions in order to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C. These banks have poured nearly $1.5 trillion over the past five years into 100 top companies expanding fossil fuels.



Read Article


Report Says Banking Sector Is Investing More Than Ever In Fossil Fuel Industry In Spite Of Green Commitment

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)