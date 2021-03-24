Report Says Banking Sector Is Investing More Than Ever In Fossil Fuel Industry In Spite Of Green Commitment

Is the banking sector just one big greenwash? A report released today reveals that 60 of the world’s largest banks have poured more than $3.8 trillion into the fossil fuel industry since the Paris Agreement was adopted in 2016.

Further, fossil fuel financing was higher in 2020 than in 2016, a trend that sharply contradicts the Paris Agreement’s goal of rapidly reducing emissions in order to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C. These banks have poured nearly $1.5 trillion over the past five years into 100 top companies expanding fossil fuels.