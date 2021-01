Internal combustion engines face challenges from electric vehicles and governments planning to introduce bans, and diesels, in particular, are treading on thin ice.

According to Reuters, the Stellantis plant in Tremery, France, which is the world’s biggest diesel engine factory, is a good example. From less than 10 percent of its output in 2020, it is set to produce 180,000 electric motors this year, a number that is expected to rise to 900,000 by 2025.