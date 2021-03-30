Report Says Tesla And Toyota Are Reportedly Forming An EV Partnership

Several reports started trending on social media late last night stating that Tesla and Toyota have been in talks about a potential partnership for some time. Reportedly, these talks have been in progress since last year, and they're nearing the final stages.



The report, originally published in Chinese by Chosun Media, reads (translated): "According to an official from the Japanese automobile industry on the 28th, Tesla and Toyota are considering jointly developing a small electric SUV platform (the car's basic skeleton). The partnership review has been conducted since last year. Toyota provides the vehicle platform to Tesla, and instead, Tesla provides some of the electronic control platform and software technology onboard its vehicle to Toyota."



