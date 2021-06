Tesla’s stock (TSLA) crashed in mid-afternoon after a report came out claiming that an inside source confirmed new orders are free-falling in China, an important market for Tesla



The reported in question came out of The Information, and it is behind a paywall.

Based on an unnamed source, the publication claimed that Tesla’s net new orders fell to 9,800 last month, which is significantly down from the previous month and from a high of over 21,000 in March: