Report Says Tesla Requested NHTSA To Redact Autopilot Use From Crash Reports

Tesla directed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to redact information about whether driver-assistance software was being used by vehicles involved in crashes, The New Yorker reported as part of investigation into Elon Musk's relationship to the US government.

"Tesla requested redaction of fields of the crash report based on a claim that those fields contained confidential business information," an NHTSA spokesperson told Insider in a statement. "The Vehicle Safety Act explicitly restricts NHTSA's ability to release what the companies label as confidential information. Once any company claims confidentiality, NHTSA is legally obligated to treat it as confidential unless/until NHTSA goes through a legal process to deny the claim."