Report Says Tesla Will Dominate The S&P 500 Ten Years After Entering It

After entering the S&P 500 in 2020, Tesla has continued to rapidly grow. And a new report shows that the automaker could be poised to dominate the rest of the index by the end of the decade, especially with the company’s position amidst a burgeoning EV and autonomous driving industry.



Tesla may be severely undervalued, even with shares floating around $1,000 per share, according to a report written by Worm Capital researcher Cameron Tierney and partner Eric Markowitz recently reported by Fast Company. In the report, Tierney and Markowitz posit that Tesla’s competitive edge coming from advances in artificial intelligence make it a serious contender and likely to dominate the S&P 500 by 2030.



