Report Says The Apple Car Is FIVE To SEVEN Years Away From Launch? We Have A SIMPLE Question? WHY BOTHER?!

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has a small team of hardware engineers developing drive systems, vehicle interior and external car body designs with the goal of eventually shipping a vehicle. That’s a more ambitious goal than in previous years when the project mostly focused on creating an underlying self-driving system. The company has also added more ex-Tesla Inc. executives to the project.



Engineers working on the project believe that a product could be released “in five to seven years if Apple goes ahead with its plans.” Ultimately, however, the car is said to be “nowhere near production stage” and “timelines could change.”



Well EXCUSE us for ASKING but WHY EVEN BOTHER if it’s that far away? We’ll all be living on Mars with Elon by then anyway, right?



