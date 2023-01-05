Report Shows Tesla Has The Most Reliable Charging Network By A Long Shot

A new report from Rate Your Charge shows the massive gap in reliability between Tesla and its competitors.
 
While many are glad to see EV charging infrastructure availability improving across the United States, many worry about the quality of this newly installed infrastructure, seeing as a broken charger is just as helpful as no charger. Today, the organization Rate Your Charge has published a report showing that Tesla continues to lead regarding charger reliability, and it’s not even close.




