Report Shows Tesla Spends More Money On Research And Development Than Anyone Else In The Industry

A new report shows that Tesla is spending more in research and development (R&D) per car than any other automaker by a wide margin, and it is spending the least in advertising per car sold.



Tesla is now the biggest automaker in the world by market capitalization, despite selling only a fraction of the number of cars that other big automakers are selling. The electric automaker is growing fast, with a capacity to deliver over a million vehicles per year.In order to keep growing, Tesla aims to maintain its EV technology lead and is investing heavily to do so. A new report from StockApps.com compared R&D spent per car sold from all the biggest automakers and found Tesla to be in the lead:



