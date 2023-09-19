Report States EVs Will Own Up To 86% Of the Market By 2030

Low-decibel and torquey electric vehicles could be ubiquitous by the end of the decade. Zero emissions vehicles are on track to enjoy a global market share between 62-86 percent by 2030, as per Rocky Mountain Institute’s (RMI) report. Global oil demand for cars is past its peak and will be in freefall by the end of the decade, as per RMI. The EV community is no stranger to the stark sales growth over the last few years. As per the International Energy Agency, 14 percent of all cars sold in 2022 were electric, up from nine percent in 2021, and just 5 percent in 2020.



