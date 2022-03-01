Report: Toyota To Launch Proprietary Automotive Software Platform

Toyota is planning to launch its own in-house automotive software platform, which will handle minor, basic functions and advanced ones, like autonomous driving applications, according to a new report.

Toyota’s Arene operating system will be the automaker’s push to compete with major companies like Tesla and Volkswagen, which have developed software platforms that are exclusive to their vehicles. Electric vehicles operate much differently than traditional combustion engine vehicles and are much more complex. The software helps the vehicle stay up to date through updates, and computing keeps all of the vehicle’s parts working conjunctively and correctly.