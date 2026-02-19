Republicans Introduce New Bill - If You Own A Car You Own The Data It Produces Too

Two bills recently proposed in Congress could greatly affect how much ownership we have over our cars, the data they produce, and how we decide to fix them. Several automotive-related bills were recently discussed by the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and an Automotive News report highlighted two that caught my attention.
In December, three Republican representatives introduced the DRIVER Act, which has a simple premise: if you own the vehicle, you should also own the data it generates. Makes sense.
Read Article