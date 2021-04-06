Research Firm Says Cybertruck And F-150 Lightning Demand Are About The Same

Consumer research and insight firm Piplsay recently published information related to a poll on future electric pickup trucks. The premise of the related Piplsay poll is that the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning will "fuel the electric truck rage." This is because, as far as demand and consumer interest are concerned, the Ford was nearly equal to the Tesla Cybertruck, and it even topped the Tesla in areas.



Several electric pickup trucks are set to come to market in the near future, beginning with the Rivian R1T this July 2021. Other upcoming entrants include the Cybertruck, F-150 Lightning, GMC Hummer EV, and Chevrolet Silverado Electric. Not to mention potential offerings from startups, including Lordstown and Bollinger.



