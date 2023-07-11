Research Indicates EV Adopters Are Not The Original Target Audience Limiting Green Impact

There's plenty of scientific research ascertaining that electric vehicles are better for the environment than fossil fuel-based cars. Of course, there's also the reality of the charging grid deriving power from stations that still rely on fossil fuels, EV's role in the e-waste crisis, and how the production of batteries leads to higher emissions. But over time, EVs offset that balance towards a greener future. However, fresh research published in Joule suggests that EVs could be even more impactful if only owners drove them as much as fossil fuel-based four-wheelers.











Read Article