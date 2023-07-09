Research Reveals Biological Women More Likely To Be Injured In Car Crashes

For the longest time, car crash tests have used dummies based on the average size of a man. Dr. Astrid Linder from Sweden discerned the gender bias that could be a safety concern for the opposite sex - which eventually led her to the creation of her female dummy model based on the average size of a woman.

 
Last May 2023, the Swedish engineer won the Woman of Worth (WOW) award from the Women's Car of the Year for designing and instigating the world's first-ever female crash test dummy.


