Research Reveals Half Of 2025 UK Buyers Would Consider A Chinese Brand

Agent009 submitted on 8/27/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:23:01 AM

Views : 284 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: carnewschina.com

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Almost half of UK drivers would consider buying a Chinese car for their next vehicle, according to new research from automotive marketplace Carwow, as awareness of Chinese brands and customer enquiries continue to rise.
 
According to Carwow’s survey, 49% of UK drivers would now consider a Chinese brand, up from 39% in the second half of 2025 and 35% in the first half of 2026. In the first half of 2023, the figure stood at 24%, meaning consideration has more than doubled in roughly three years.


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Research Reveals Half Of 2025 UK Buyers Would Consider A Chinese Brand

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