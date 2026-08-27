Research Reveals Half Of 2025 UK Buyers Would Consider A Chinese Brand

Almost half of UK drivers would consider buying a Chinese car for their next vehicle, according to new research from automotive marketplace Carwow, as awareness of Chinese brands and customer enquiries continue to rise.

According to Carwow’s survey, 49% of UK drivers would now consider a Chinese brand, up from 39% in the second half of 2025 and 35% in the first half of 2026. In the first half of 2023, the figure stood at 24%, meaning consideration has more than doubled in roughly three years.