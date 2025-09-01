Researcher Discovers License Plate Scanners Used By Police Are Not Secure

The hellscape of modern privacy concerns has gotten wider with reports that more than 100 Motorola traffic cameras and license plate scanners may have been livestreaming everything they've captured. According to one security researcher if the cameras in question weren't set up properly, they could be publishing all of their information to the open internet, rather than private servers. That means your neighbor could be tracking your Corvette in revenge for the straight pipes you installed last week. Privacy expert Matt Brown discovered the vulnerability after purchasing a secondhand Motorola Reaper HD license plate reader on eBay. By logging into the device, he could access the private network it was connected to, allowing him to stream everything it had captured. Brown also discovered that if the Reaper wasn't configured correctly, everything it recorded was published live to the internet for all to see, no logins required.



