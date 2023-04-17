Researchers Are Teaching Self Driving Cars To Recognize Road Rage

The road to self-driving cars will almost definitely include someone trying to cut one off. That’s not a metaphor for anything; it’s literally going to happen. That’s why researchers from the University of Warwick in England are working on training self-driving cars to recognize road rage and then steer the hell away from it. Researchers from the university published a paper this week outlining the typical responses they say angry people have behind the wheel and help future autonomous vehicles respond appropriately. According to researchers, angry people drive faster, make more mistakes, and endanger others. In other news: water is wet, and orange juice is made from oranges.



