Researchers Find Supercars And Luxury Vehicles Are Pretty Easy To Hack

A wide variety of automakers were notified of major cybersecurity flaws in their vehicles by white hat hackers. The researchers discovered late last year that they could find owners’ personal information, find live GPS data, and even start and stop some vehicles remotely.

The hackers disclosed these weaknesses to the automakers (and others), who have all responded and attempted to remedy the security flaws. The hackers, led by Sam Curry, have now written up their findings in a blog post.

They found vulnerabilities of varying degrees in vehicles from Hyundai, Genesis, Kia, Honda, Infiniti, Nissan, Acura, Mercedes, BMW, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Ford, Porsche, Toyota, and Jaguar Land Rover. In addition, companies like Reviver, which produces digital license plates, were also found to have cybersecurity issues.