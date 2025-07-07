Researchers Find That AI Used In Automotive Applications Can Hallucinate

Supporters of generative artificial intelligence — technology that learns from its mistakes and appears to think like humans do — pitch it as a historic advance that can boost efficiency and improve customer interaction for automotive retail and other industries around the world.

But it also can lapse into disruptive hiccups known as hallucinations, which create problems for businesses using the technology if left unchecked.

“Hallucinations are a well-known challenge with broad generative AI models,” Devin Daly, CEO of retail technology company Impel, told Automotive News via email. “And hallucinations absolutely matter, especially in high-stakes, consumer-facing industries like automotive where even a single inaccurate or misleading response can erode trust or create significant financial and reputational risk for businesses.”