Researchers Put Big Eyes On Autonomous Taxis To Let Pedestrians Know They Are Seen

Autonomous vehicles like robotaxis would be so much easier to develop if they didn't have to avoid pedestrians. No, that's not an Elon Musk quote, just a musing. The fact that researchers at the University of Tokyo put big eyes on a car to try to solve the problem of pedestrians is proof. Yes, they put big eyes on an autonomous car that looks at the people its sensors are paying attention to. If it's not staring at you, don't walk in front of it. In a study that included nine men, researchers found that putting eyes on an AV could reduce unsafe crossings by as much as 64%. Is it really that simple? The full paper provides a more nuanced look at what actually happened.



