Retro-Futuristic SHOCK: A Glimpse Into The Audi A7 IF It Was Designed In The 80s!

Agent001 submitted on 2/8/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:56:46 PM

Views : 532 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In a parallel universe where the Audi A7 was conceived in the 80s, the design would have been a radical departure from the sleek, modern lines of its contemporary counterpart. Drawing inspiration from the era's fascination with geometric shapes and neon colors, the retro-futuristic A7 would boast sharp angles and bold accents. A wedge-shaped profile, reminiscent of the iconic DeLorean DMC-12, would be complemented by pop-up headlights and a rear spoiler.

The interior would feature plush, high-back bucket seats and an array of cutting-edge (for the time) gadgets, such as a cassette deck, graphic equalizer, and a digital instrument cluster. Under the hood, the A7 would likely be powered by a turbocharged inline-five engine, delivering a thrilling driving experience. Though it would be a far cry from the refined luxury of the modern A7, this retro-inspired version would undoubtedly capture the imagination of automotive enthusiasts and sci-fi fans alike.

Would you have LUSTED for it back then?







Retro-Futuristic SHOCK: A Glimpse Into The Audi A7 IF It Was Designed In The 80s!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)