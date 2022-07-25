Reuters Investigator In Make Or Break Career Move Claims Widespread Use Of Child Labor At Hyundai Subsidiary Plant

Hyundai subsidiary Smart Alabama LLC allegedly employed underage workers as young as 12 years old at its facility in Luverne, Alabama, according a Reuters investigation. The Smart metal stamping plant makes parts for the Hyundai Elantra, Santa Fe and Sonata models produced at the automaker's flagship U.S. plant in nearby Montgomery. Alabama law prohibits minors under 18 from working in metal stamping and pressing facilities like Smart specifically because of the hazards presented by the machinery. Underage employment isn't the only issue with the Smart factory, though. The Reuters report notes that it has "a documented history of health and safety violations, including amputation hazards." Despite those hazards, sources familiar with the matter paint the picture of a company willing to look the other way on employment eligibility so long as its products get out on time. Reuters writes:



