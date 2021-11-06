Revenge Spending Causes Lamborghini To Sell Though Inventory For The Year

Lamborghini said it’s almost sold out for the year as an easing pandemic unleashes a free-spending attitude among consumers confined to their homes for months. The Italian supercar brand is set for “strong growth” in 2021 and has sold about 10 months of its production capacity, Chief Executive Officer Stephan Winkelmann said in an interview at the Milano Monza Motor Show.





Read more at:

Copyright © BloombergQuint Lamborghini said it’s almost sold out for the year as an easing pandemic unleashes a free-spending attitude among consumers confined to their homes for months. The Italian supercar brand is set for “strong growth” in 2021 and has sold about 10 months of its production capacity, Chief Executive Officer Stephan Winkelmann said in an interview at the Milano Monza Motor Show. The Volkswagen AG unitRead more at: https://www.bloombergquint.com/business/lamborghini-is-almost-sold-out-this-year-as-pandemic-gloom-lifts Copyright © BloombergQuint



Read Article