Everyone is an 'influencer' or 'reviewer' these days on YouTube. And nowhere is the line "you get what you pay for" more applicable. So based off that premise thank God YouTube is free.



So check this one out...Dude makes the claim that the 2021 BMW 550i is BETTER than the M5?



What will his next review be? Stainless steel Rolex BETTER than the full 18k gold because it's cheaper and lighter?



Discuss...