Revised Tesla Model S Plaid and Model Y Performance Variants Continue To Work Out At Nürburgring

Tesla is priming reinvigorated versions of its hottest models to contend with fearsome new EV contenders from the brand’s European rivals.

Updated versions of Tesla’s Model S Plaid and Model Y Performance have been spotted testing at the Nürburgring, suggesting imminent launches.

The Plaid – currently one of the world’s most powerful saloons, with 1020bhp – was seen wearing light camouflage, concealing an aero-optimising refresh of its front and rear ends. The air ducts in its lower front fascia appear more angular and aggressive than before, while the rear diffuser has gained a ledge and a more protrusive centre section that is most likely intended to reduce lift at speed. The reworked front end also conceals an additional camera for the advanced driver assistance systems.